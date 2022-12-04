 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lance E. Quale

Lance E. Quale

March 9, 1947—Nov. 3, 2022

MADISON—Lance E. Quale, age 75, of Madison, WI, passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2022, at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson, WI.

Lance was born in Chicago, IL, to Irving and Rita Quale, who both predeceased him. He was a Madison area resident for much of his adult life.

He is survived by the love of his life, Katherine Kocs, of McFarland, to whom he was married nearly 23 years; and his three sons: Jacob Munz (Beth), Casey Munz, and Lucas Munz (Jennifer). He is further survived by his four grandsons: Alden, Elliott, Harvey and Calvin; his sister, Susan Quale; brother, Gareth Quale (Kathy); and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A full obituary and story of his life, including information regarding an upcoming Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, is available at the All Faiths Funeral Home website www.866allfaiths.com under obituaries.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics