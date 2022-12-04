March 9, 1947—Nov. 3, 2022

MADISON—Lance E. Quale, age 75, of Madison, WI, passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2022, at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson, WI.

Lance was born in Chicago, IL, to Irving and Rita Quale, who both predeceased him. He was a Madison area resident for much of his adult life.

He is survived by the love of his life, Katherine Kocs, of McFarland, to whom he was married nearly 23 years; and his three sons: Jacob Munz (Beth), Casey Munz, and Lucas Munz (Jennifer). He is further survived by his four grandsons: Alden, Elliott, Harvey and Calvin; his sister, Susan Quale; brother, Gareth Quale (Kathy); and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A full obituary and story of his life, including information regarding an upcoming Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, is available at the All Faiths Funeral Home website www.866allfaiths.com under obituaries.