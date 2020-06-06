LaMore, Alexander Mathew "Alex"

SUN PRAIRIE – Alexander Mathew "Alex" LaMore, age 27, of Sun Prairie, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 7, 1993, in Madison, Wis., the son of John and Sharon (Parsons) LaMore. Alex was a talented musician, and loved playing the guitar. He enjoyed celebrating the good times with family and friends. He was a loving father, son, grandson and nephew.
Survivors include his father, John LaMore, Jr. of Sun Prairie; a son, Ethan LaMore; aunt, Lorie Parsons; and grandparents, John and Margaret LaMore. He also leaves behind many cousins, and aunts and uncles. Alex was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon; and two brothers, Stephen and Adam LaMore.
Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Please place share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.