OSHKOSH - Rodger Lee Lamont, age 65, of Oshkosh passed into eternal glory, free from pain on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. He was born in Freeport, Ill. on June 15, 1953, son of H. Gordon and Margaret Lamont. Rodger was devoted to his family and loved nothing more than spending time caring for those he loved. After attending UW-Platteville, he returned home to run the multi-generational family farm in Apple River, Ill. He then became passionate about serving his customers through various animal health product companies for over 30 years.
Rodger was the beloved husband, of Linda (Kienzle) Lamont of Oshkosh; and father, of Rebecca (Scott) Mathie of Waukesha, Brian Lamont of Mazomanie and Jim (Rachel Checkalski) of Janesville. Adored papa, to Maggie, Carston, Isla and Ansley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Eliza Wray Lamont.
Rodger will be remembered for his incredible capacity to love his family and friends, his sarcastic sense of humor, his ability to tell it like it is and roaring laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
A memorial service for Rodger will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in COMMUNITY CHURCH, at 2351 Ryf Road, Oshkosh. Pastor Karl Kramer will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at the Church.