Lambert, Wendy A.

MADISON — Wendy A. Lambert, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 10:25 a.m., at UW Hospital. She was born on Nov. 28, 1963, in Oshkosh, Wis., the daughter of Thomas Edward Wolf and Carol A. Williams. She married Russell W. Lambert on July 6, 2002, in Middleton, Wis. Wendy was a loving soul who enjoyed helping everyone. She loved the small things, like flowers, hummingbirds, and hugs. She will be forever missed.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Russell W. Lambert; her father, Thomas Edward Wolf; her step-mother, Pat Wolf; sister, Lori Kara; brother, Scott Wolf and his wife, Sam Wolf; mothers-in-law, Dorothy Lambert and Sharon Lambert; and sisters-in-law, Brenda and Joan.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Carol A. Williams; her paternal grandparents, Edward and Margaret Wolf; maternal grandparents; and her father-in-law, Bruce Lambert.

A small service will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53717, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local Madison area food pantry.

