Lamb, Melvin W.

MADISON - Melvin Wiley Lamb, born Feb. 1, 1955, died peacefully the morning of Jan. 26, 2020, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 64.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Susan; his children; Hayden, Alexandria, Casey, and Anneliese Lamb. He is also survived by his family from New York; his sisters, Carolyn Jackson, Nancy Taylor, and Leah ‘Daisy’ Smith; and his brother, Stanley Lamb.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wis. 53703, with Rev. John Swanson officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Melvin’s life.

