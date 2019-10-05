MADISON - Melissa Lamb, 51, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home. She was born on Aug. 19, 1968, in Madison, to parents Richard "Casey" Lamb and Judy (Turnipseed) Lamb. Melissa was a 1986 graduate of West High School. She found her passion of helping others at a young age, cleaning for elderly neighbors. That warm feeling lead to her lifelong home cleaning business. Each of her clients and friends meant so much to her. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. She gave and helped so many people and animals, rescuing many animals throughout her life including her cat, Buddy.
Melissa was the proudest mother of her daughter, Mandy Bartz. In 2009, she became a grandmother to Alexa Serrano, creating a special bond that will be forever cherished.
She left behind her sister, Lisa Haas who loved her dearly; nephews, Andrew Hartley and Caleb Haas; niece, Terra Haas; and soul mate and lifelong best friend, Derek Gemoll.
A mass will be held for Melissa at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 10 Malibu Drive in Madison, from 12 - 4 p.m. Melissa's cheerful and loving personality will forever be remembered by all those who knew her. Melissa was an organ donor.
