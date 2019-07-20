WITTENBERG, WI/GRANT PARK, IL - Doris Jeanette Laking died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg, Wisconsin at the age of 94.
She was born on July 27, 1924 to Martin and Madeline (Grimm) Burkhard in Chicago, Ill.
Doris married Roland Laking on April 18, 1942, in Grant Park, Ill. They had three children, Philip, Steven, and Pamela. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roland, brother Charles Burkhard, sister Madeline Thoeming, and son Philip Laking.
Doris is survived by her son, Steven (Anita) Laking of Eagle River, Wis.; and daughter, Pamela (Blaine Koch) Laking of Wittenberg, Wis. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Ackerman, Allison (Dale) Daniels, Dana (Jay) Laufenberg, Michelle Laking, Damon (Beata) Laking, Aaron Laking, Keegan (Carmen) Koch, and Amber (Jeremy Gerlach) Koch-Laking. She is further survived by 11 great-granddaughters, Elyse Ackerman, Brooke Ackerman, Grace Ackerman, Taylor Laufenberg, Paige Laufenberg, Layla Laking, Monika Laking, Isabella Koch, Quinn Koch, Sloane Gerlach, and Kameron Gerlach. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her guardian angels Josie and Richard Boicken of Grant Park.
After graduating from Englewood High School in Chicago, Doris worked for the Harris Trust Bank in Chicago and then the 1st National Bank of Grant Park. After the birth of her children she became a full-time mother and homemaker, known for being an excellent cook and baker. Christmas was always a very special occasion in her home. Doris was a charter member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, she was an active member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir for over 30 years, served on the Grant Park centennial committee, and volunteered for 25 years at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Manteno, Ill.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St Peters United Church of Christ in Grant Park, Ill. Rev. Kyle Timmons will officiate. Burial will take place at the Heusing Cemetery, Grant Park, Ill., with a lunch at the church following the burial. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Doris may be made to St. Peters United Church of Christ or the Heusing Cemetery perpetual care fund (310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, IL 60940), Homme Home CBRF (604 S. Webb St., Wittenberg, WI 54499), or the LeRoyer Hospice Service (112 E. 5th Avenue, Antigo, WI 54409).
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
