WISCONSIN DELLS—Sharon E. Lake passed away on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at the age of 82, in Sun Prairie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Burial will be at ATWATER UNION CEMETERY in Atwater, Minn., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at 1 p.m.
Sharon was born Aug. 5, 1936, the daughter of Marvin and Hildur Kragenbring, in Litchfield, Minn. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Atwater, Minn. She attended Rural School District No. 4 in Harrison Township through eighth grade, and graduated from Atwater High School in 1953. After her high school graduation, she worked for one year in Minneapolis at the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and for five years as a legal secretary to H. Leigh Ronning in Willmar, Minn.
On July 25, 1959, she was united in marriage to David Lake in Atwater, Minn., where David was a teacher and coach. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and following the fortunes of the basketball team. They had two sons, Thomas and Michael, and resided in Atwater until 1962, when they moved to Wisconsin Dells. Sharon worked at the Wisconsin Dells Grade School and after that was a legal secretary at Helland Law Offices. Sharon was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church since 1962, where she sang in the choir and worked for many years as secretary in the church office.
Sharon and David spent much pleasant time with their old and rare book business, Ravenswood Books. They enjoyed the traveling, the exciting finds and meeting the people they dealt with. She collected Dells memorabilia as well as interesting vintage postcards. She loved being with family and cooking for them. Sharon seldom missed Badgers or Packers games on television. She liked dancing, bird feeding, and flowers, and was an avid fisherwoman!
Sharon is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) Lake; granddaughters, Nicole (Johannes) Hanson, and Tessa and Margery Lake; and great-grandsons, Dominic and Augustus Hanson. She is also survived by her sister, Darlene Bratberg; niece, Lori (Owen) Anderson; nephew, Peter (Brenda) Bratberg; and sister-in-law, Eunice (Joe) Dore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Hildur Kragenbring; husband, David; son, Thomas; and brother-in-law, Jon Bratberg.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells or Bethel Media Ministry in Madison. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at St. Mary’s Hospital, Oakwood Village East Health and Rehabilitation Center, Prairie Gardens Assisted Living, and Heartland Hospice for their kind and skillful care of Mom.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884