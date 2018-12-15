SPRING GREEN—Sharon M. Laird, age 69 of Spring Green, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, following a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m., at RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green, where Pastor Mark A. Teslik will officiate. Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.