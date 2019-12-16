Lahti, Margaret "Peggy" Dickson

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Margaret “Peggy” Lahti (Dickson), 83, passed away at her home in Prairie du Sac on Dec.14, 2019, after a brave fight against cancer. Born Sept. 29, 1936, to Allan and Emma (Gregg) Dickson. Peggy graduated from Madison West in 1954, the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1958, and earned a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Ghana in 1970. She was united in marriage with Richard Lahti on January 24, 1972. Peggy retired from the Wichita, KS public school system and moved with Rich to Prairie du Sac in 1998. Peggy loved to travel. She was a lifelong reader and loved sewing. Peggy was also active in retirement, working for the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry, for 16 years. Peggy is survived by her husband, Richard; and children, John (Carlos Olaechea), Sarah (Gregory) Lioce, Marianne Patten, and Thomas (Tressa) Patten; brother, John Dickson of Black Earth; extended family, Susan (Tony) Barron, David (Alisa) Lahti. She was preceded by her parents and brother, David Dickson. A celebration of life service will be announced at a future date.