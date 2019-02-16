MIDDLETON - Paul Wayne Lagan, age 83, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on May 29, 1935, in Gays Mills, the son of Joseph E. and Rhoda H. Lagan. He married Irene (Adams) with whom he had three children with. In 1992, he married Sue (Walsh).
Paul worked in insurance most of his life. After retirement, Paul became co-founder of Alliance for Life Ministries which received "Salt and Light" award in 1999. Paul had a gift for writing. He wrote many articles for the Wisconsin newspaper. Paul was Author of "The Amazing Journey of Kickapoo Kids" published in 2015.
He is survived by his brother, Joe; daughter, Chris; sons, Greg (Linda) and Mark (Stacy); grandchildren, Jenna (Connor) and Lucas; stepdaughter, Kelly Walsh; step grandchildren, Deontay, Kiara, Raelyn, Michael, Jessie, Kenya, Joseph, and Khalil. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sue, who Paul will join for eternity.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.