MIDDLETON - Orville Eugene "Bud" Ladd, age 88, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

