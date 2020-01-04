Ladd, Nancy L.

DODGEVILLE - Dodgeville – Nancy L. Ladd, age 83, of Dodgeville, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center in Dodgeville.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1936, in Dodgeville, a daughter of Stanley and Myrtle (Severson) Jacobson. She graduated from Dodgeville High School.

In 1956, she married David A. Ladd in Dodgeville. They moved to Madison and she worked as a Secretary for the State of Wisconsin. They later moved back to Dodgeville and started Ladd’s Color Spot. In 1972, Dave and Nancy founded Walnut Hollow Farm. Nancy was very creative with crafts, trade show booth design and helping with the development of wood products. She retired in 1995.

Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, quilting and scrap booking. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and its GLCW and volunteered at Grace Lutheran Pre-School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Jeff (Liz Heimerl) Ladd of Dodgeville, Sandy (Tom) Bartelt of Mt. Horeb, Chris (Kathy) Ladd of Dodgeville; her granddaughters, Hannah Bartelt and Emma Ladd; her siblings, Joyce Kieslich-Widder, Robert (Mary) Jacobson, Jerry (Dianne) Jacobson and Larry Jacobson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.