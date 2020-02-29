Lacke, Mary Donna

MADISON - Mary Donna Lacke, age 88, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, 602 S. Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held Monday, March 9th, from 5-7 p.m. at Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison and also Tuesday at the church one hour prior to Mass. A reception will follow. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison.