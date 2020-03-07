Lacke, Mary Donna (Murray)

MADISON - Mary Donna (Murray) Lacke, age 88, of Madison passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital after a long struggle with dementia. She was born Feb. 14, 1932, to Louis and Iona Murray in Benton, Wis. She was orphaned at age 8 and was then raised by her wonderful aunt and uncle, Mae and Bill Jack Murray.

Mary Donna graduated from Benton High School and went on to graduate from Mercy School of Nursing at Loras College in Dubuque with an RN degree. She began her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Madison, went on to work at several hospitals and nursing homes, and worked the last years of her career at Tellurian Detoxification Center in Madison. She had a special gift for working with patients in a crisis situation and compassion for those in need. She retired in 1994, and she spent her time volunteering at the VA Hospital, her parish St. Thomas Aquinas, traveling to Mexico to give nursing care and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Donna also loved to bake and was known for her scotcheroos and excellent fudge. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and had a wonderful time on a visit to Ireland.