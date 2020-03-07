Lacke, Mary Donna (Murray)

MADISON - Mary Donna (Murray) Lacke, age 88, of Madison passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital after a long struggle with dementia. She was born Feb. 14, 1932, to Louis and Iona Murray in Benton, Wis. She was orphaned at age 8 and was then raised by her wonderful aunt and uncle, Mae and Bill Jack Murray.
Mary Donna graduated from Benton High School and went on to graduate from Mercy School of Nursing at Loras College in Dubuque with an RN degree. She began her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Madison, went on to work at several hospitals and nursing homes, and worked the last years of her career at Tellurian Detoxification Center in Madison. She had a special gift for working with patients in a crisis situation and compassion for those in need. She retired in 1994, and she spent her time volunteering at the VA Hospital, her parish St. Thomas Aquinas, traveling to Mexico to give nursing care and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Donna also loved to bake and was known for her scotcheroos and excellent fudge. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and had a wonderful time on a visit to Ireland.
Mary Donna was united in marriage to Jerome (Jerry) Lacke of Cuba City on Dec. 26, 1955. They had 52 wonderful years of marriage before Jerry's passing in 2007. They loved to take road trips around the country to visit family and friends.
Mary Donna is survived by her daughter Teresa (Jeff) Wilder of Waunakee, son David of Madison, son Brian (Kara) of Wentzville, Mo., grandchildren Alison and Emily Wilder and Brandon, Samantha, and Alex Lacke. She is also survived by her loving sister Verlea Glindinning, special cousin Mary Virginia Peetz, lifelong friend Lorna Burns, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Bucky.
Mary Donna is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, daughter Julie, and sister Patricia Ganser.
The family of Mary Donna would like to express their immense appreciation of her son David Lacke who was her devoted caretaker for the last seven years, allowing her to live in her home during that time. We would also like to thank Samara Kalk-Derby for being a good friend and frequent visitor to Mary Donna.
We would also like to thank Brightstar Memory Care Waunakee and St. Mary's Hospital for their excellent care of Mary Donna during her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, 602 S. Everglade Dr., Madison with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held Monday, March 9th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison and also Tuesday at the Church one hour prior to Mass. A reception will follow. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Though Mary Donna may have forgotten your name or may have forgotten your face, please know that deep in her heart she remembered you. And as she always said, "Life goes on!"
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
