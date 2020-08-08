LaBine, Donna M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COTTAGE GROVE — Donna M. LaBine, age 75, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1945, in West De Pere, Wis., the daughter of Thomas Gleason Sr. and Mabel (Gegare) Gleason.

Donna graduated from West De Pere High School in 1963. She married John LaBine on Feb. 27, 1965, and they had two girls, Cheri and Wendy. Donna began working at the Prange Way store in Green Bay in the shoe department and eventually became a District Manager for the shoe company. In 1994, Donna opened Gramma D's Daycare when her youngest grandchild was born. Creating many happy memories, Donna ran the daycare for eight years until moving to Cottage Grove in 2002. She later worked as a mail clerk at WPS in Madison until she retired in 2011.

Most of all, Donna enjoyed doing things with and for her family, in particular her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook, trying new dishes and often baking from scratch. She also loved to garden, including vegetables but mostly creating beautiful flower gardens. Her front yard was bursting with annuals blooming in stages allowing for color throughout the spring, summer and early fall. Donna also enjoyed sewing, making many hand-made outfits for her girls when they were young and specializing in memorable Halloween costumes and amazing quilts in her later years.