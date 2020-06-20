LaBarro, Peter John

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON – Peter John LaBarro, age 82, passed away at his home on June 15, 2020. He was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Madison, Wis., to parents Peter and Celestine (Bender) LaBarro. Peter graduated from Madison East High School in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard 32nd Red Arrow Division and was called to active duty in Fort Lewis, Wash., in 1961. He married Alice Rice on June 1, 1963. Together they enjoyed spending time with their card club and vacationing up north in Bayfield County. Peter also loved bowling and fishing. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 32 years, and part-time at the UW Housing for 14 years. He was a dedicated blood donor for the Red Cross, giving over 37 gallons.