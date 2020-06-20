LaBarro, Peter John

MADISON – Peter John LaBarro, age 82, passed away at his home on June 15, 2020. He was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Madison, Wis., to parents Peter and Celestine (Bender) LaBarro. Peter graduated from Madison East High School in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard 32nd Red Arrow Division and was called to active duty in Fort Lewis, Wash., in 1961. He married Alice Rice on June 1, 1963. Together they enjoyed spending time with their card club and vacationing up north in Bayfield County. Peter also loved bowling and fishing. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 32 years, and part-time at the UW Housing for 14 years. He was a dedicated blood donor for the Red Cross, giving over 37 gallons.
Peter is survived by his wife, Alice LaBarro; two daughters, Deanna (Fred) Beck and Sheryl (Bob) Renz; two granddaughters, Alexa and Alyssa Renz; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald (Tina) Rice, Jim (Marge) Rice, Kenneth (Rita) Rice, Conrad (Sue) Rice, Dennis Rice, David Rice, Beverly (Dick) Sonnenberg, Karen (Bob) Lay, Kathy (Roger) Hanson, Deborah (Randy) Viner.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare staff for their wonderful care and support. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704.
A Private Memorial Service will be held. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
