Try 1 month for 99¢

REEDSBURG—Mary LaBansky, age 93, died on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Sauk County Health Care Center surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at ST. PETER’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials to the Sauk County Health Care Center or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

www.hooffuneralhome.com

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

www.hooffuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: LaBansky, Mary
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.