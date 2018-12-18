REEDSBURG—Mary LaBansky, age 93, died on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Sauk County Health Care Center surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at ST. PETER’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials to the Sauk County Health Care Center or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
