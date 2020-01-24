La Verne A. "Vernie" Prust, 92, Mayville

MAYVILLE - La Verne A. ‘Vernie’ Prust (nee Maas) passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville at the age of 92 and a half. She was formerly from Necedah, Beaver Dam, Burnett, Juneau, and Oak Grove. La Verne was born on May 24, 1927, at the family home in the Town of Lebanon, Dodge County, Wis. the daughter of William and Hertha (Schultz) Maas. She moved to Juneau at an early age and attended school in Juneau.

She was united in marriage to Robert Prust on Sept. 28, 1946 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. She was employed as a lab technician at Dairyland/Milbrew for over 40 years. La Verne and her husband Bob also put in many hours as bartenders and tavern owners at Bob & Vernie’s Hi-Way Tap in Burnett. After retirement she bartended in New Minor, Wis. She enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Packers and camping into her upper 80’s. In her younger days, she was active in bowling, boating, snowmobiling, and fishing.

Vernie is survived by her nieces and nephews, Wesley Lindert, Karen Rupnow, Barbara Zmek, Cynthia French, Darrell Maas, Laura Maas, and other family and friends.

