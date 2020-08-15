La Follette, Bronson Kalani

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Bronson Kalani La Follette passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 32. He was born in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii on Oct. 22, 1987, “a Maui boy,” to parents Robert “Bob” and Tania La Follette. He went to Verona High School. While working full-time, he received his Associate Degree at MATC. He then transferred to the UW-Madison, where he graduated with a Business Degree in 2016.

From a young age, Bronson was known for being a lighthearted, and silly boy who made life fun. He always had a curious mind. He grew up to appreciate nature, enjoying the outdoors and going on many nature hikes throughout the years. His first words were moon and star. He was in his element outside, especially in the snow. He appreciated the landscape around him and took many beautiful pictures.

Bronson loved his music and skiing out west. He traveled to Colorado to outdoor music venues, such as Red Rocks, and Telluride. He loved skiing out west in Colorado, and Mammoth Lakes, Calif., where he worked with good friends for a few winters at Juniper Springs, Calif.

Bronson liked talking politics; it was in his DNA, and he had helped in the Democratic campaign in 2018. He also loved his sports! He was truly knowledgeable about the players in college and in pro sports. He could have easily been a sports announcer. He especially loved his Badgers and Packers.