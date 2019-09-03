POYNETTE - Gary R. La Fave, age 78, of Poynette, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. NORBERT'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8944 County Rd. Y, Roxbury, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the Dorf Haus. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery - Lodi. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A Rosary service will be recited at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pro-Life Wisconsin, Pro-Life Action League or the St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

(608) 592-3201

Events

Sep 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, September 7, 2019
10:30AM
St. Norbert's Catholic Church
8944 County Rd. Y
Roxbury, WI 53583
Sep 6
Visitation
Friday, September 6, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main St.
Lodi, WI 53555
