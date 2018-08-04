MADISON—Marilyn Jane (Stein) L’Heureux, age 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 30, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of Henry Meinard and Irmengarde Elizabeth (Schulte) Stein. A true middle child with three older and three younger brothers, she grew up to be a strong and self-sufficient woman. She wanted to go to college after graduating from Grosse Pointe High in Detroit, but didn’t expect her parents to put her through school. After working for a year at the Hudson Motor Car Company, she earned enough money to pay her way through Michigan State University, enrolling in the fall of 1945. There she met James L’Heureux and they married Aug. 20, 1949, in Detroit. Soon after, they moved to Escanaba, Mich., where Jim began his career in the insurance industry and Lynn became a teacher.
For the next decade, Jim’s job took them to Menominee, Mich., Cedarburg, and Sun Prairie; before settling into their home on Council Crest in the Nakoma neighborhood of Madison in 1963. Lynn dedicated her life to raising her eight children, creating a home filled with love, laughter, and lively conversation. After Jim’s sudden death in 1986, she was thrust into the role of family matriarch and provider, working until age 70 at the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
Lynn was stoic, steadfast, and the rock of the family. She was endlessly patient and positive, never speaking negatively about anyone. She never wasted energy worrying, living instead by the motto, “No news is good news.” She was an active volunteer in the community and imparted priceless lessons and words of wisdom on both her children and grandchildren, for which all are eternally grateful.
Lynn is survived by her eight children and 20 grandchildren, Denise Marie of Dublin, Ohio and Nicholas and Tristan; Kathleen Ann (Patrick Remington) of Madison, Wis. and Jake, Frederick, Katie and Beth; Laura Lee (Mark Waegener) of Maplewood, Minn. and Derek and Caitlyn; Nanette (Mark Sellers) of Oshkosh, Wis. and Megan, Tyler and Ben; James Arthur (Chris Quinn) of Madison, Wis. and Jack and Daniel; Michele Lynn (Mike Bowen) of Anchorage, Alaska and Sarah, Andy and Anna; Margaret Mary (Muggins) (Chris Haerter) of Park City, Utah and Natalie, CJ and Rachael; Christi (Andy Huth) of Nashotah, Wis. and Colin; six great-grandchildren, Grace, Nora, James, Gabe, Serenity, Zeke, and two “on the way;” and three brothers Carl, Jerry and Paul. She is preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Henry and Irmengarde; brothers, Robert, James and Richard; grandson, Griffin Huth; and son-in-law, Fritz Gunkel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Family will greet friends at church one hour prior to Mass. A lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charity, Heifer International or to charities supporting Down syndrome, autism, or suicide prevention.
