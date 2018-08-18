MCFARLAND—Raymond Van Kylen, age 92, died Aug. 14, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. He was born Dec. 21, 1925, in Milwaukee. Raymond is the son of Frank and Esther (Torgersen) Van Kylen. Raymond served his country in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He then transferred to the Second Marine Division, third battery; tenth marines as a combat corpsman in the South Pacific, from 1944 until he was discharged in 1946.
On Nov. 1, 1947, Raymond married his childhood sweetheart, Lillian Schreiber in Whitefish Bay, Wis. He was a portrait photographer for four years, and then entered the field of Lithography in 1950. Raymond held positions as a photo lithographer, cameraman, and scanner operator for various graphic arts companies in Milwaukee and Madison for 37 years. He was in sales for a graphic arts company for 3 years before his retirement to Stiles, Wis., in 1990.
Raymond was a past president of the Madison Area Club of Printing House Craftsman. In Milwaukee, Raymond was a member of the American Legion, Alonzo Cudworth Post. He then joined the Oconto Falls Eich Sankey Post 302 during his retirement. Upon moving to McFarland in 1997, he joined Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534. Raymond loved the outdoors, especially his retirement home at Stiles. He loved spending time with family and friends, and his American Legion buddies. He had a great sense of humor and he will be greatly missed by all.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian. He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Mike) Wiles and Kathie (Tom) Bennett; and granddaughter, Maggie Bennett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10 am. Military Honors will be accorded at the graveside, at Town of Dunn Burying Grounds, Sandhill Road & County Highway B. A luncheon will be held after the burial at Edwards-Foye American Legion, 4911 Burma Road, McFarland.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the wonderful staff at Heritage Monona, Meriter Hospital, 8th floor staff, and Infusion Center, and Agrace HospiceCare for their exceptional care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made online to www.agrace.org/donate or call (800) 553-4289, or send a check to Agrace Foundation, 5393 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.
