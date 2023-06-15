Kyle Brian Holzem

April 2, 1993 - June 5, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Kyle Brian Holzem, age 30, hometown Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on June 5, 2023.

Kyle was currently serving as a Captain and Pilot in the United States Air Force flying the KC-46 based at McConnell Air Force Base (AFB) in Wichita, KS.

Kyle was born April 2, 1993 to Brian and Nancy (Kozak) Holzem. Kyle was a very active and involved youth, participating in many athletic, academic, and other activities. He greatly enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada with his dad, grandpa, uncles, cousins and friends.

He dearly loved his family and enjoyed all the family vacations, holidays, and time together. During his high school years, he lettered in four varsity sports, was a State Powerlifting Champion, played in the band, and graduated a Valedictorian of the Class of 2011.

Kyle accepted an appointment to the US Air Force Academy and graduated with honors and a degree in Astronautical Engineering in 2015. He often joked that we all now knew a real "rocket scientist".

After the Academy, Kyle went on to pilot training and began his flying career in 2017 piloting the C-130J Super Hercules based at Ramstein AFB in Germany.

Before moving to his assignment at Ramstein, Kyle married his high school sweetheart, love of his life and soulmate, Megan, in 2017. Kyle and Megan traveled and had many wonderful adventures during their stay in Germany, visiting numerous other European countries.

In 2019 they became parents to a beautiful baby girl, Madison. In 2020 they returned to the US and McConnell AFB, and in 2021 they became parents to a son and Kyle's "mini me" Liam. Kyle was an endlessly proud, loving, and doting husband and father, insisting to change every diaper during the first three weeks of their daughter's life. He said everyday that his main goal in life was to take care of his family.

Kyle brought joy and laughter to everyone he met. He was a brawny guy who was immensely proud of his small fluffy dogs. Kyle loved the silliest of jokes and had an infinite love for Taco Bell, even insisting on eating there on a trip to Barcelona where he had endless culinary options.

His current favorite hobby was using his smoker grill, determined to concoct the perfect recipe for ribs, and we all know he would have done so with more time. Kyle was exceptional in most everything he committed himself to doing, earning numerous awards at every level of education and career including his current Air Force assignment. What was truly best about Kyle though, was that he was a genuinely good human being, compassionate and helpful without a second thought, which made him a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend, mentor and leader. He was loved by many and will be so very missed.

A private Family Memorial Service was held on June 8, 2023 in Derby, KS. A Celebration of Kyle's Life will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Trappers Turn Golf Club, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells.

Kyle is survived by his wife, Megan; and children: Madison and Liam; his father, Brian (Donna); sisters: Katherine (Matt) and Kassandra (Tim); nephews: Henry and Leland; and grandmother, Florence Kozak. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Becky Jarzynski (Rob); and brothers-in-law: Jake and Taylor. He is also survived by his many uncles, aunt, and cousins. Kyle was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Nancy, grandmother, Marge, grandfather, Marvin, grandfather, Pat Kozak and uncle Scott.

Mental health disorders are a devastating and often silent disease suffered by many individuals who have served our country with honor and bravery.

In lieu of flowers, Kyle's family requests for Memorial donations to be made to: The Headstrong Project: www.theheadstrongproject.org or to support his family at https://everloved.com/life-of/kyle-holzem/.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.