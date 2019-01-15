DEFOREST - Pearl Emma (Weise) Kvalheim, age 91, entered peacefully into eternal life at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie, on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Pearl was born on May 14, 1927, in Mount Vernon, to Stanley and Myrtle (Messerschmidt) Weise. She graduated from Mount Horeb High School, class of 1945.
Pearl met Arnold Kvalheim at a dance, and they were married on July 27, 1946. They farmed and danced through life together on the family farm in Deforest. Although they never had children of their own, they were known as surrogate parents or grandparents of so many. When not farming, gathering eggs or caring for the piglets and kitties, they loved to take off in their camper to go fishing up north. Pearl was never happier than when she had a fishing pole in her hand or pulling weeds in her beautiful gardens.
Her distinctive laugh always brought a smile. Pearl was a devoted member of Burke Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School for many years, as well as singing in the choir, making lefse, quilting and just about anything that needed to be done. She worked at The Wisconsin Cheeseman and at JC Penney in the drapery department for many years, making many friends along the way. We will share many memories of times shared at Pearl and Arnold's, enjoying her wonderful baked goods and home cooked meals.
After Arnold passed in 2002, Pearl met her special friend Henry and they enjoyed traveling and sharing good times with each other for several years.
Pearl is survived by her siblings, Lois (Paul) Steiner, Roger (JoAnn) Weise of Santa Clara, Calif., and Diane Moore of Deforest; as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; and brother, Russell.
A funeral service will be held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burke Lutheran Endowment Foundation or Agrace HospiceCare.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Prairie Gardens assisted living for their tender loving care of Pearl over the last eight months as well as Agrace HospiceCare for their special care over the last few weeks. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.