STOUGHTON—Mark Kvalheim, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 19, 2018. He was born May 12, 1952, to Margaret and Aron Kvalheim.
Mark is survived by daughter, Sarah (Matt) Kaster; two granddaughters, Luella Michael and Willa Christine; siblings, Rich (Judy) Kvalheim, Sharon (Bruce) Gust and Brian Kvalheim; nieces and nephews; and wife, Lynn Kvalheim, who lives in Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and dog, Molly.
He was a kind, gentle soul. There will not be a funeral, but instead, a celebration of life after the holidays, with details to come.
I hope you feel free now, Dad. I love you.