MILWAUKEE / BRADENTON, Fla. - James George Kuzma, the oldest child of Joe and Bunny Kuzma of Wauwatosa, Wis., passed away Nov. 6, 2018, age of 72.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jane; his son, Peter; daughters, Jessica and Amy; and grandchildren, Lacey, Jonah, and Eli; as well as his brothers, Frank, Tom, David, Richard; and sisters, MareeJo, Helen and Luan.
An enthusiast for the language of numbers, coding, and the joy and power of music, Jim sought connections with people through his work, joy in his sense of play, and grand dreams in his life.