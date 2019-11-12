MADISON - Ruth Emma Kutz, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on June 10, in Randolph, Wis., the daughter of Leo and Leonora (Hollnagel) Kruger.
Ruth graduated from Cambria High School and attended Madison College and UW-Extension. She married Norman H. Kutz on Nov. 9, 1941. Ruth worked as an Assistant Treasurer for American Family Insurance retiring in 1987. She was proud to be the first female officer at American Family.
Ruth will be remembered for her skills in sewing, quilting, embroidery, knitting, bowling, and baking. She loved entertaining and traveling with family and friends. Ruth enjoyed her card playing groups, especially her McDonald’s friends.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Carey Ann (Gary) Vogt and Marilee (Erik) Thoresen; four grandchildren, Matthew (Breanna) Vogt, Alyssa (Ryan) Alt, Paul (friend, Ashley Teela) Thoresen, and Graham Thoresen; three great-grandchildren, Caleb Vogt, Emma Vogt, and Katie Alt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her parents, Leo and Leonora Kruger; sister, Pearl Smith; and brother, Leonard Kruger.
Funeral Services will be held at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with the Rev. Nathan Berg presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Eastside Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Mayme, you will be forever loved and missed by all, including “your little friend”, Carys the Corgi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.