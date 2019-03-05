LODI - Geraldine S. Kutz, age 92. Celebrating and honoring the life of Geraldine Kutz, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Born April 19, 1926, to Regina Bollig and Albert Deans. On Feb. 26, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, she was born into eternal life. March 17, 1944, she married the love of her life, Frank Kutz Jr., and moved to the family farm where she raised seven children. Her unwavering strength, dedication and commitment to family was a gift to all.
Jerry was an active member of First Lutheran Church and served on the woman's Dorcas Circle, Martha Esther Circle, and Arlington Home Makers. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family, friends, and especially attending her grandchildren's events.
Jerry is survived by her children, Keith (Marlene Ziegler) Kutz, Ronda (Jim) Raemisch, Wendy (Bart) Heckendorf, Robin (Pat) Gallagher, Tim (Joan) Kutz, Vicki Kutz (daughter-in-law) and John Caldwell (son-in-law); 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Deans, and many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Debbie Caldwell; son, Frank Kutz III; great-grandson, Bryce Heckendorf; and brothers, Albert (Joan) and Gene Deans.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
A special thank you for the love, support and strength provided by family, friends, Agrace Blue Team, and the wonderful caregivers who walked mom through this journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace HospiceCare or charity of your choice.