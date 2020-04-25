Kusuda, Atsuko S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Atsuko S. Kusuda, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure, with her loving family at her side, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born an American citizen on Dec. 21, 1922, in Lindsay, Calif.

During World War II, Atsuko and her family were uprooted from their farm in Lindsay, Calif. and taken to a Relocation Center in Jerome, Ark. because they were Americans of Japanese descent. This injustice did not result in bitterness or desperation, rather she found a way to pay forward the kindness that some had shown her while she was a student at the University of Missouri. That was her nature: strong, resilient, kind and gentle.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Atsuko received her Masters of Library Science degree from UW-Madison and became a librarian for Glendale Elementary and was the head librarian at Madison East High School. In retirement, one of her favorite volunteer activities was to help very young students learning to read. She encouraged them to discover the enjoyment that she had found in recreational book reading.

One of Atsuko's favorite prayers was the "Irish Blessing" and she lived her life metaphorically keeping the wind at her family's back and the rain gently falling on their fields. She held her family close, especially her five grandchildren who brought her so much joy.