SAUK PRAIRIE - Dorothy Tegt Kussrow passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, surrounded by loving family. She was born Nov. 10, 1918, in Milton Junction. She lived on a farm outside of town with her parents, Henry and Emma, and four brothers. She married Robert Kussrow in 1947, after completing her nurse's training at County Nursing School in Milwaukee.
She worked at Johnson's Emergency Hospital in Milwaukee until she retired. Dorothy moved to Grafton where she made many new friends before moving to Maplewood in Sauk City.
Dorothy enjoyed life fully and had many adventures in her life's journey. She once roller skated from Janesville to Milton Junction. She traveled extensively, enjoyed walking around Grafton with friends and volunteered in many capacities later in life. She was a dedicated nurse, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a caregiver, a good friend to many.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Neil Zimmerman; grandchildren, Scott and Craig Zimmerman, Molly Kavanagh, Micaela (Carl) Smith and Sean Kavanagh; great-grandchildren, Xavier Zimmerman, Henry, Jacob and Quinn; sisters-in-law, Margaret Tegt and Linda (Jim) Colores; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who were all special to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Michael Kavanagh; mother and father, Emma and Henry Tegt; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edna and Walter Kussrow; brothers, Arthur (Inez) Edward (Elizabeth), Phillip, and Henry; and other family and friends.
Dorothy had a long and wonderful life. She wanted to live to be 100. Over 40 family and friends helped her celebrate that milestone. She loved her family. Some of her favorite moments were the births of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thanks to the entire staff at Maplewood for their understanding and compassionate care and kindness during her stay there. Dorothy often mentioned how wonderful everyone treated her. It seemed that every member of the staff could greet her by name and she loved it. It was so appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 17, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. April 18, 2019, at ARLINGTON PARK CEMETERY, Milwaukee. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.