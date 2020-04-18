Kurth, RADM Ronald James

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - RADM Ronald James Kurth,1931-2020.

Becoming a U.S. Navy admiral, strategist, professor and diplomat whose personal interactions with senior Soviet Naval officers helped keep peace during the Cold War, was probably the last thing young Ronald James Kurth thought he’d do when he grew up.

Born in Madison, Wis., on 1 July 1931, to German immigrant parents who raised nine children in a two-bedroom house, Kurth had a challenging childhood—and not just because he debuted during the Depression. His oldest sibling, Aline, contracted polio before he was born, and his parents spent all their savings trying to find her a cure. Then his favorite sister, Vera, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Ronald was the seventh child of nine, and by the time he arrived the family was struggling. His mother, Celia, was exhausted. Kurth later commented that he could not recall her ever showing him affection. His father, Pete, was an imposing man with a short temper and Ronald was the smallest of the five boys in the family. His three older brothers all helped his father build homes, but Pete was often unemployed. Kurth went to work, first doing odd jobs at nearby stores, raising chickens, helping his mother sell groceries, and then driving a delivery truck for Schoep’s ice cream factory as a teenager.