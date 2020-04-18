Kurth, RADM Ronald James

MADISON - RADM Ronald James Kurth,1931-2020.
Becoming a U.S. Navy admiral, strategist, professor and diplomat whose personal interactions with senior Soviet Naval officers helped keep peace during the Cold War, was probably the last thing young Ronald James Kurth thought he’d do when he grew up.
Born in Madison, Wis., on 1 July 1931, to German immigrant parents who raised nine children in a two-bedroom house, Kurth had a challenging childhood—and not just because he debuted during the Depression. His oldest sibling, Aline, contracted polio before he was born, and his parents spent all their savings trying to find her a cure. Then his favorite sister, Vera, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Ronald was the seventh child of nine, and by the time he arrived the family was struggling. His mother, Celia, was exhausted. Kurth later commented that he could not recall her ever showing him affection. His father, Pete, was an imposing man with a short temper and Ronald was the smallest of the five boys in the family. His three older brothers all helped his father build homes, but Pete was often unemployed. Kurth went to work, first doing odd jobs at nearby stores, raising chickens, helping his mother sell groceries, and then driving a delivery truck for Schoep’s ice cream factory as a teenager.
Their home was, as he later put it, “in the shadow of the Catholic church,” so Ron was educated by the nuns down the block at St. Bernard’s. He was an altar boy, and for a while, his mother hoped he’d become a priest. The nuns could see the boy was bright, so they encouraged him. His parents were indifferent, but Ron was quick-witted and found he could stand out in the classroom. Attending Madison’s East High School, he was elected East Side youth mayor and asked Charlene Schaefer to be his youth fire chief, and much later his wife. Outgoing and wiry (his nickname was “Bones”), Kurth was a popular high school cheerleader, excelled at Latin, and graduated as Salutatorian.
When the U.S. entered the second World War, Ron was too young to fight, but his three older brothers all enlisted in the Army. His parents spoke German but avoided teaching the children; German immigrants kept a low profile, especially during the war. When the boys returned from combat, Kurth was in awe of them. He was always very close to his brothers.
After high school, Kurth won an ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He decided to take a competitive examination to attend one of the Service academies “just for the experience of taking a test,” and he was amazed to be offered a place at either West Point or Annapolis. His older brothers held a family council and decided to send him to the Navy, where at least he’d have a dry bunk every night.
At the U.S. Naval Academy, Kurth was an excellent wrestler but also became interested in debate; he could not do both. So, he landed in the wrestling coach’s office. “What’s this about joining the debate team and quitting wrestling?” the coach roared. "Well, sir, I won't wrestle every man I meet, but I will talk to him." The coach threw him out of the office. Years later, the choice paid off, as he was an accomplished speaker.
Kurth graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with an engineering B.S. degree in 1954 and decided to become a naval aviator. He and Charlene were married later that year in Madison, Wis. As a pilot of the P-2V Neptune and Lockheed Super Constellation, he flew maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare missions and was a hurricane hunter. He also flew the Distant Early Warning mission (also known as the DEW line) to detect possible Soviet ICBM attack.
In 1968, when the aircraft carrier USS America was on Yankee Station off the coast of Vietnam, Kurth flew missions in and out of Da Nang. He also served as nuclear weapons officer and public affairs officer aboard the carrier during the 1967 USS Liberty attack; surprising his family when they saw him reporting live from the ship on CBS news.
By now at the peak of his flying career, Kurth was an accomplished pilot; but the Navy decided to send him for graduate training at a civilian university. Fearing that he’d ruin his naval career, Kurth told his detailer that he agreed to go to graduate school, but it had to be Harvard; gambling he would never get in. To his surprise, he was accepted. Kurth thrived in the competitive intellectual environment, earning a master’s degree in public administration, later a doctorate in Russian studies from Harvard University.
Kurth’s career shifted to teaching, strategy, and diplomacy. He taught Russian at the Naval Academy and spoke the language fluently. He played a prominent role in the negotiations for the Incidents at Sea agreement (1973), a crucial confidence-building mechanism during the Cold War, designed to prevent collisions between U.S. and Soviet ships and to avert escalation if anything did occur. He served as naval attaché at the U.S. embassy in Moscow from 1975-77 and U.S. defense attaché from 1985-87, where he became personally acquainted with Commander-in-Chief of the Soviet Navy Admiral Sergey Gorshkov and acted as a direct channel between the two navies and the two governments.
Seasoned by years of interacting with Soviet officials in Moscow, he spent a year as Military Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, then served in a series of high-level Pentagon policy jobs, including Director, of the Navy’s Politico-Military Policy and Current Plans Division, and then Director of Long-Range Planning.
In 1987, Kurth became the 45th President of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. There he initiated and promoted full academic accreditation of the College, testifying numerous times before Congress, and also began a long-term effort to build McCarty Little Hall, which opened in 1999. During his tenure, Kurth also brought outstanding scholars to the College, many of whom became top strategic thinkers in their fields.
After retiring from the Naval War College and a 36-year Navy career, Kurth continued his work in academia. He served as President of Murray State University in Kentucky, dean of academic affairs at the Air War College and President of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy in Wisconsin. Throughout it all, he hated any academic egotism and always stressed the importance of service. He was optimistic, energetic, and brooked no negativity, often telling his children (with a twinkle in his eye) that, as the Russians say, “suffering builds character.”
The father of three sons, Kurth proudly presided when each was commissioned in the U.S. Navy.
His daughter, Audrey Kurth Cronin, became a respected policy scholar and professor at American University’s School of International Service.
Ronald J. Kurth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlene; sons, Steven, John, and Douglas Kurth; daughter, Audrey Kurth Cronin; and nine grandchildren.
His decorations include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his work as Naval War College president and the Defense Department Distinguished Service Medal for his accomplishments as defense attaché in Moscow.
