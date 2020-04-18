Kurth, Kenneth G.

MENDOTA - Kenneth G. Kurth, age 84, passed peacefully in his home in Mendota, Ill. on April 10th with family by his side. Ken was born in Madison on Dec. 2, 1935, to Peter and Cecilia (Kuehn) Kurth. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1954, and then served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Margaret A. Regan at St. Bernard’s Parish in 1967. With his growing family, Ken moved them to Illinois in 1973 upon being hired by the First State Bank of Mendota. At the time of Ken’s retirement in 1999, he had risen to lead the trust department. In addition to his wife, Margaret, he is survived by his sons Gregory (Robyn) of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Timothy (Christine) of Alexandria, Va.; and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Janet Jewell and Donna Lindauer of Madison. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecelia and Peter; and his brothers, Harold, Russell, and Jerome, and sisters Aline and Veronica. His brother, Ronald, died on the same day in Florida. Ken will be buried with military honors at Resurrection Cemetery at a date to be determined.