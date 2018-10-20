GREEN BAY / MADISON—Robert S. “Bob” Kurtenacker, age 100, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Alpha Senior Concepts in Green Bay. Bob was born Oct. 12, 1918, in Madison, to Karl G. and Pearl (Stevens) Kurtenacker. He was a graduate of Madison West High School and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree in January 1941, at UW-Madison.
Bob’s first job was a machine tool designer at Gardner Machine Company in Beloit. He married Betty Gay on Aug. 30, 1941, at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison. In December 1941, they moved back to Madison where Bob started his 36 year career working at the Forest Products Laboratory in packaging research. During that time, Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was a long time volunteer at the University Hospital, and a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Madison. Bob was active in sports, enjoying golf, softball and bowling. He was one of those “lovable” loyal Cub fans since the late 1920’s. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Sigma Xi, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and Committee D-10 of the American Society for Testing and Materials. In 1984, the American Society of Testing and Materials granted Bob an award of Merit and the honorary title of Fellow.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; his brother, Karl S. Kurtenacker; his, sister, Jane A. Curtis Medler; son, Robert A. Kurtenacker; and daughter, Marcia A. Kurtenacker. Surviving are a son, Kenneth (Marianne) Kurtenacker; grandchildren, Laura Kurtenacker, Karen (Dan) Guerndt, Jeffery (Jenna) Kurtenacker; and great-grandchildren, Aleeya and Raydan Guerndt, Lucy and Jack Kurtenacker; and nieces and nephews.
Bob’s family would like to express their thanks for all the attention and care given to Bob by his friends, the staff of Hospice, the staff of Alpha Senior Concepts in Green Bay, and Cress Funeral Service in Madison.
A memorial service will be held at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH in Madison, on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to aid the preservation and maintenance of Grace Church’s buildings—The Grace Foundation. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
