May 16, 1959—Nov. 20, 2022.

MADISON—Kurt Allen Monson, age 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 20, 2022.

He was born May 16, 1959, the son of Terry Monson and Grace DeWeese. Kurt attended Madison Memorial High School. He worked for Monson Construction Company and the National Alliance on Mental Health where he earned The Ark Award and a Silver Ribbon for his work on the Campaign for The Brain.

Kurt was a rambunctious child. He started walking at nine months and furniture surfing at full throttle. Kurt never slowed down during his childhood. He was a real handful for his parents and a mischievous influence on his siblings.

As a teen, Kurt demonstrated an unusual intelligence and keen interest in astronomy, auto mechanics, and motorcycles. He worked for his father’s construction company in his teens and twenties. Throughout his twenties and thirties, Kurt faced difficult challenges. But in the end, he persevered, living a productive life, content working on his own home and pursuing his hobbies, of which there were many.

Kurt had a passion for astronomy. He owned a few telescopes, some of which were very powerful, and a library of books about astronomy and NASA. He was a lifelong supporter of the NASA space programs and a collector of memorabilia commemorating NASA’s accomplishments. Kurt also supported Jimmy Carter’s efforts in advocating for human rights and alleviating suffering.

Kurt loved watching movies on his home entertainment system. He had hundreds of DVDs, mostly action, horror, science fiction, and fantasy. He owned a small collection of Star Trek and Star Wars collectibles that he cherished. Kurt also had many vintage albums (LPs), including rock-n-roll bands from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. He loved his music collection and often brought albums to play for his father when he visited.

Kurt was a skilled carpenter and mechanic and owned a workshop and a vast set of tools that would make most motorheads and home improvement professionals green with envy. He put his talents to work for nearly 20 years, repairing and remodeling his home on the east side of Madison. His home is to be donated to charity in his name.

Kurt had a dry wit and a great sense of humor and liked to recount funny stories from past and present. It was rare to have an encounter with Kurt that didn’t touch you personally. He was the most considerate person you could ever meet. He never missed a birthday or holiday, sending cards he knew would delight. Everyone who knew him said he had a warm and gentle way about him.

Kurt loved his parents and siblings. He visited his mother weekly, going out for dinner and shopping excursions. He also enjoyed time with his father every week, hunting and helping him around the house with lawn work and maintenance of vehicles. He would always visit when his siblings came to town. He loved his family, and his family loved him deeply.

Kurt is survived by his mother, Grace Lou DeWeese; father, Terry Monson; stepmother, Linda; his siblings: Richard (Hollie) Monson-Haefel, Grace Ann Monson, Leah (Peter) Meyer; and nieces and nephews: Judson, Henry, Olivia, Oliver, Simon, Conley, Isla, and Laken. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Carroll DeWeese.

Private family services were held, followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.

