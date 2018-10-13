BLANCHARDVILLE—Vicki S. “Sharon” Kurschner, age 77, of Blanchardville died on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Madison to Milton and Wilma (Olson) Skaife. She grew up in Hollandale and went to the Hollandale grade school, then the family moved to Blanchardville where she finished grade school and graduated from high school in 1958. She grew up working and helping in the family owned Skaife Bros Grocery, in Blanchardville, where she continued working for most of her life, including after the family sold the store in 1981, and up until two weeks before her death.
In December of 1957, she met Larry “Ron” Kurschner while ice skating They were eventually married on Feb. 1, 1959. In 1963, she and Ron bought 40 acres of land and started farming. In 1965, they bought the farm they retired from in 2009, and moved to Blanchardville. Their son Ryan is now farming their family farm.
Her main mission was raising her children, but she had an active role in the family farm, helping with chores, and doing the books for the farm. She was a life-long member of Blanchardville Lutheran Church, which recently became New Hope Lutheran. She lead a Bethel Series class, was a Sunday school teacher, teaching the high school group; active and a leader in the Women of the ELCA where she was treasurer of the local group and was a conference officer. She was active in the Sunnyside Homemakers, Jaycettes, and was a 4-H leader when her children were active. She was in the Ramblewood Ringers bell ringers group for a time. She was known for her cooking and baking, having baked thousands of batches of chocolate chip cookies over her life, and her fudge that no one could duplicate. She was a fantastic mother and grandmother, leaving a wonderful legacy for her family. She spent a lot of time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Vicki is survived by five children, Ron (Cherie) Kurschner of Blanchardville, Ranee Kurschner of Blanchardville, Rodney (Jayne) Kurschner of Darlington, Reginald Kurschner of Milwaukee, Ryan (Jessica) Kurschner of Blanchardville; 12 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Melaney), Rachel (Adam) Hughes, Chelsea (Brad) Burkeland, Milton Kurschner, Erin Krebs, Erik Krebs, Jordan (Laura) Krebs, LeeAnn (Bennett) Kaye, and Christina, Jenna, Kayden, and Riley Kurschner; 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way, Carson, Tatum, Levi, Charlie, Grayson, Korbyn, Eastyn, Kamryn, Bryson, Eva, Evelyn; one sister, Michele (Roger) Kittleson of rural Mount Horeb; a brother-in-law, David (Louise) Kurschner of Barron; sister-in-law, Donna Kurschner of Watertown; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry “Ron,” who died on Feb. 22, 2014; three children, Roxanne, Rochelle and Roger; a grandson, Joshua Krebs; a brother and sister-in-law, Walker and Shirley Skaife; and brothers-in-law, Robert and Fred Kurschner.
A visitation for Vicki will be held on Tuesday evening, Oct. 16, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at NEW HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 305 Madison St., in Blanchardville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at the church. The Rev. Michelle Elfers will officiate. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville. Following graveside services, a funeral lunch and gathering will be held at BLANCHARD HALL, 206 S. Main St., Blanchardville. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralhome.com.
Saether Funeral Home
Blanchardville Wis. (608) 523-4247