Kunz, Robert Joseph

MADISON - Robert Joseph Kunz, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Columbus Health and Rehab. He was born on March 19, 1929, in Nebraska, the son of Arthur and Eva (Nunke) Kunz. Robert graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls in 1947. He married Lucille Bremness on July 10, 1951, in Milwaukee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert spent his career repairing washers and dryers for over 55 years. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lucille; son, David (Susan) Kunz; daughters, Mary Kunz and Laura Kunz; grandchildren, Alisha (Michael) Schmidt, Kevin Kunz, Nicholas Kunz, and Jamie Kunz; great-grandchild, Harper; sisters, LaVerne (Theodore) Arneson and Yvonne Kunz; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Richard Kunz and Joseph Kunz.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To send flowers to the family of Robert Kunz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Service begins. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.