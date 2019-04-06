MONONA - Jeffrey Robert Melius "Jeff" Kunz, of Monona, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Valerie (Melius) and late Robert Kunz, of Riverside, Ill.; loving husband of Lawren; devoted father of Kristin (Adam) Kunz-Schinke, Karin (Benjamin) Conklin and Kathrin (Matthew) Fernholz; beloved grandfather of Caroline, Emma, Courtney, Ella and Annika and fond brother to Candace (Joseph) Rizzi and Erik (Maureen) Kunz.
Jeff was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Jan. 6, 1949, and was raised in Riverside, Ill. and a graduate from Riverside Brookfield High School. Jeff attended the University of Wisconsin for his undergraduate degree and while there, not only received high academic honors, but was active in student government and numerous student organizations, including his beloved fraternity Sigma Phi and the student union. He continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin, obtaining both a doctorate in medicine and a master's degree in administration.
Throughout his studies, he was awarded numerous academic scholarships that afforded him the opportunity to not only study abroad but also provided a lifetime of dear friendships from around the world. These scholarships included the Brittingham Viking Organization's Reverse Viking Scholarship, where he studied at the University of Oslo in Norway and the Marshall Scholarship that allowed him to study at the University of Glasgow in Scotland and University College of London in England.
Jeff completed a medical residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, Ill., in physical medicine and rehabilitation and a fellowship in health administration. This led to a successful career in healthcare, including roles in higher education, public health, government, journalism and administration. Some of the many notable achievements from Jeff's career were being awarded the first Morris Fishbein Fellowship in Medical Journalism at JAMA and receiving best-seller awards for three American Medical Association books.
Jeff was passionate about his community and alma mater and remained highly active in the Brittingham Viking Organization, Madison Torske Klubben, Sigma Phi, and Wisconsin Union Trustees. Jeff also strongly believed in public service and was twice elected to the Monona Grove School Board.
Jeff was a lifetime learner who loved to travel and spend time in northern Wisconsin at his lake home near Minocqua. Above all else, Jeff was a devoted family man who was married for more than 46 years to his beloved Lawren, and together they raised three daughters. In his later years, Jeff loved spending time with his five granddaughters. He will be missed so very much.
Family and friends are invited to gather at TRIPP COMMONS AT THE WISCONSIN MEMORIAL UNION, 800 Langdon St., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, to celebrate Jeff's life.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's honor to the Bradley-Sigma Phi Historical Landmark Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 5146, Madison, WI 53705-0146 or the University of Wisconsin Foundation, Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership Fund, UW Foundation, U.S Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.