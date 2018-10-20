FOND DU LAC / WAUNAKEE—Anne T. Kunz, 78, formerly of Fond du Lac, was born into eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Waunakee. She was born on Nov. 1, 1939, grew up in Hubbell, Mich., and graduated from Lake Linden High School. She moved to Detroit, fell in love with Garrett Kunz, and the two were joined in Holy Matrimony at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hubbell on July 11, 1959. She is the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Schon) Kessler.
Anne shared a special devotion to Blessed Mother Mary. She was an active volunteer throughout her life, most recently with Catholic Charities and an associate of the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Agnes. She worked for many years as a program assistant for the UW-Madison Athletics Department.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Donald) Miller of Campbellsport, Timothy of Waunakee, Michael (Gina) of Edgerton and Judith (Huan) Hoang of Madison; her grandchildren, Daniel Miller, Laura Miller, Michelle Hoang and Stephen Hoang; her sisters, Mary (William) Musack of Mayville and Helen (Linus) Ostdiek of Lincoln, Neb.; and also by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett Kunz, on Aug. 13, 1975; and by her parents, a number of years later.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, Wis. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
We would like to thank the loving staff at Waunakee Manor and Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials would be appreciated to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Waunakee or to the ALS Association.
