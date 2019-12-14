Kuntz, William Edward "Bill"

MARINETTE - William "Bill" Edward Kuntz, 91, a resident of Marinette, Madison, Middleton and Birchwood, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison surrounded by loving family. Bill was born on Nov. 12, 1928, to the late George and Elsie (Goldschmidt) Kuntz in Marinette, Wis.

He grew up in Marinette and was a graduate of Marinette High as well as a Sea Scout. Bill joined the U.S. Navy where he set sail for Hong Kong with the fleet. He was honorably discharged in 1949 and enrolled at the UW-Madison where he achieved a master’s degree in social work in 1955. Bill also met and married Eunice (Buege) Kuntz, the love of his life, while at the UW.

After graduating from the UW, Bill worked for Green County and the State of Wisconsin for 35 years where he retired as a Director of Personnel in the State Department of Health and Human Services. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison.

