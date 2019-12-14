Kuntz, William Edward "Bill"

MARINETTE - William "Bill" Edward Kuntz, 91, a resident of Marinette, Madison, Middleton and Birchwood, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison surrounded by loving family. Bill was born on Nov. 12, 1928, to the late George and Elsie (Goldschmidt) Kuntz in Marinette, Wis.
He grew up in Marinette and was a graduate of Marinette High as well as a Sea Scout. Bill joined the U.S. Navy where he set sail for Hong Kong with the fleet. He was honorably discharged in 1949 and enrolled at the UW-Madison where he achieved a master’s degree in social work in 1955. Bill also met and married Eunice (Buege) Kuntz, the love of his life, while at the UW.
After graduating from the UW, Bill worked for Green County and the State of Wisconsin for 35 years where he retired as a Director of Personnel in the State Department of Health and Human Services. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison.
Upon retirement, Bill and Eunice moved to Birchwood near her sister, Elaine. He continued his love for reading, golfing, playing cards, boating, home improvements and traveling, as well as volunteering his time on several boards and charitable work in retirement. Bill was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Birchwood and enjoyed doing for others and making new friends around the community.
Old age took its toll on Bill the last seven years. Special thanks to and God bless family and others for their kind acts and assistance during this time.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eunice; and their two sons, Peter (Rebecca) of Madison and Daniel (Ann) of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren, Melissa, Patrick, and Sophie; sister, Mary (Kuntz) Kirchner of Menominee, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Wally, Jerry, and Gloria; and nephew, Christopher Kirchner.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
