MADISON - Helen Eileene (Farrell) Kuno, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Brookdale Madison West Senior Living Center. She was born on Sept. 11, 1924, in Oswego, N.Y., to Helen and Austin Farrell. She graduated from the Oswego State Teachers College with a degree in Elementary Education. After a year of teaching first and second grade in Jacksonville, Fla., she returned to New York and taught in Ithaca, N.Y. On Aug. 16, 1952, Eileene married the love of her life, Joseph Kuno.
The couple moved to Wisconsin in 1953, where Joe worked for the National Gypsum Company and later became an investment broker in Madison. They raised four daughters while Eileene worked at Lowell Hall Center, and later as a librarian for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She and Joe were both very active in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and School, Edgewood Campus School and Edgewood High School. Eileene loved reading, especially British literature and historical fiction. She had a sensible, even temperament and a wry sense of humor that endeared her to all who knew her. Most importantly, Eileene loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.
Eileene is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Kuno, Laurie (Jeff) Derus, Tracy (Greg) Ihm and Erin (Tod) Lacey. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Sarah (David) Reinelt, Lindsay (Brent Woodmansee) Derus , Ryan (Evann) Derus, Katelyn Derus, Brandon (Jade) Ihm, Austin Lacey, Mitchell Lacey and Ellorie Lacey; along with six great-grandchildren, Easton and Breccon Ihm, Aubrey and David Reinelt, Harper and Sloan Woodmansee, and one more expected to arrive in May. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen (Dick) Pasternak, Baldwinsville, N.Y.; nephew, Eric (Amee) Farrell of Pennsylvania; and niece, Julie (Lou) Migliore of Delaware; along with numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; a son, John; her parents; three brothers, Donald, Louis and Lawrence; and other relatives.
The family wishes to thank the angels at Brookdale and the Purple Team from Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate and loving care they all provided for the last years of Eileene's life.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Eileene will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Agrace HospiceCare, made out to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Endowment Fund, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI 53711, would be greatly appreciated.
We'll miss you Nana.
