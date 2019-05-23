KEWAUNEE - Carolyn Marie Kunkel of Kewaunee, died peacefully at Bellin Hospital on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Green Bay, at the age of 83. Carolyn was born on May 29, 1935 in Madison, to Theodore and Gusta (Sveen) Holen.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Mark (Stacy); her sister, Geneva Eggers, Beloit; sisters-in-law, Mary (Barry) Livingston, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Jane Holen, Sturgeon Bay; her grandchildren, Maya and Toby Kunkel; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kunkel; brothers, Ted Holen, Glen Holen and Har Holen; sister, Yvonne Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Larry Eggers, Don Schroeder; and sister-in-law, Betty Holen.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for Carolyn later this summer to allow for family and friends to travel to celebrate Carolyn.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and hospital staff on the fourth floor at Bellin Hospital for their compassion and for the care they gave Carolyn during her last days.