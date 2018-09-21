MONROE / BLANCHARDVILLE—Cleo Kundert, age 94 of Monroe, formerly of New Glarus and Blanchardville died on Wednesday evening, Sept. 19, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice House. She grew up in the Rock Grove and Orangeville, Ill. area. She married Roy Kundert in 1944. They lived in rural Blanchardville where they made cheese in the Hay Hollow Cheese Factory.
Cleo is survived by four children, Richard (Laurel Jones) Kundert of New Glarus, Duane (Beth) Kundert of Blanchardville, Anne Kundert of Seattle, Wash., and Marla (Ken) McKenzie of Stevens Point; and family and friends.
A visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., at NEW HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Blanchardville, and again Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. A catered funeral lunch will follow at BLANCHARD HALL, 206 South Main St., in Blanchardville. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family.