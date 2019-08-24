SUN PRAIRIE—Harold J. Kumbalek, age 89, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Rio. He was born on May 19, 1930, in Appleton, Wis., to Norbert and Lydia (Eichhorst) Kumbalek. He married Mary Ann Cenefelt on October 16, 1972 in Las Vegas.
Harold served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps retiring as a GySgt. He served two tours in Vietnam, volunteering for the second. He was also stationed in Okinawa and Kodiak Island, Ark. Harold was a wonderful man, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor who will be missed by all that knew him.
He was survived by three daughters, Catherine (Rob) Jansen of Marshall, Joanne (Edward, Jr.) Marking of Madison, and Michelle (Michael Paul) Kumbalek of Port Richey, Fla.; grandchildren, Natalie, Logan, Eli, McKenzie and Mady; one brother, John; and two sisters, Shirley and Lois (Steve).
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; a brother, Richard; and a sister, Janice.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, with Chaplain Magie Wehner presiding. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the “U.S. Marine Corps Foundation”. Harold’s family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio for their kindness and care. “Semper Fi”
