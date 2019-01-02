"REDGRANITE"Dorothy T. (nee Czysz) Kulis, passed away on Dec. 30, 2018, at the age of 95. Formerly of Milwaukee, she was residing in Redgranite since 1990. Dorothy was employed by the Milwaukee Public Schools as a custodian for many years.
Beloved wife and life-long love, of the late Edward M. Kulis. Mother of, Mike (Diane), Dan (Carolee), Chris (Colleen), Joe (Debbie), Greg (Teri) Kulis and Judy (Chuck) Lee. Further survived by 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; other relatives, and friends.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at ST. MARK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Redgranite. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Friday, prior to the Mass. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.