Kuenning, Bette

MADISON - Bette Kuenning, age 89, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a brief illness at Girlie’s Manor in Mt. Horeb. She was born on September 29, 1929, in Madison, to Chester and Marguerite (Engelsby) Dolva. Bette was a graduate of East High School and University of Wisconsin – Madison with a BS degree in Recreation and Physical education and Psychology. Bette married John C. Kuenning in 1954. They had two children, Lee Allen and Leslie Wyn.
Bette worked at PDQ office over 45 years and she retired at 87! She met many coworkers who became lifelong friends. She loved sports on land and on the water and had 39 years of Christmas craft shows. She became an expert at re-weaving holes in knitwear and worked for a knit shop for many years. Bette’s favorite thing to do was to laugh with friends and family and created a loving atmosphere wherever she went.
She loved all animals especially dogs, horses and elephants. She and John had several wonderful German Shorthair Pointers and English Settters. Her day was always brighter when a dog came to visit, big or small she loved them all. She owned a Saddlebred five-gaited horse, Junior and had many good years riding and showing. Thank you to Paul Nikias and Bob Nesson.
Antique collecting and refinishing took a lot of her time, quite a passion. Loved spending time with aunts Laura Dolva, Ethyl Williamson, Lulu Lang and uncle Sid Lang. Reading was a lifelong passion and was still at it at age 89.
When Bette went to Heartland Country Village a couple of years ago for rehabilitation after a hospital stay, she met Shaye Doyle, a CNA whom she called “Farmer”. They had a mutual love for each other and Bette had many wonderful adventures with Farmer going to lunch and hair appointments. Farmer created a lighter life for mom with her smile and loving friendship. Thank you forever Farmer!
She is survived by her daughter Leslie (Roger) Parr and several nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her husband John, son Lee, parents Chet and Marge and brother Duke (Chester).
Thank you to the staff of Girlie’s Manor in Mt. Horeb, Heartland Country Village and Agrace Hospice. Please send any donations to a Humane Society of your choice or Best Friends Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
Bette wished to be cremated and her ashes spread in the horse pastures at Leslie and Roger’s farm. She spread John’s ashes in their woods as he liked to watch the wildlife wander through.
We will have a celebration of Bette’s life at Quivey’s Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Rd. near Verona in the tent on September 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Bette wanted this poem to be enjoyed by all:
After Glow
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one
I’d like to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done
I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the way
Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days
I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun
Of happy memories that I leave when life is done
