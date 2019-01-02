MONONA - Marjorie A. Kuehne, age 89, of Madison, passed away with family by her side, on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at Heritage Monona. She was born on July 31, 1929, in Fredricksburg, Ohio, the daughter of William and Pauline (Elterich). Marjorie married Delbert Kuehne on May 5, 1956.
She worked as a nurse for St. Mary's Hospital retiring to enjoy spending time with her family. Marjorie had a love for alpacas and llamas and attended the show every year. She enjoyed collecting dolls, telling stories, knitting, traveling, listening to Frank Sinatra, and watching the Price is Right. Marjorie was an expert in gardening and bird watching. She loved antiquing and cheering on the Badgers and Packers. Marjorie was a volunteer knitter, making gloves and hats for many people in need. She was loyal and dedicated to her family. Her contagious laughter always lifted the spirits of those around her.
Marjorie was genuine, kind hearted and provided unconditional love to all in whom she came in contact with. She gracefully went about life, giving her loved ones a unique perspective. Marjorie's advice was genuine, wise and kind. She taught her family and friends to be brave even if they were afraid and to stay strong even if they were feeling weak. She was one of the strongest women known to many. Marjorie always put her children and grandchildren first and foremost. Her great-grandchild, Aspen, the red curly-haired baby girl she wished for was the light of her life. "You are my Sunshine" was a favorite song they sang together.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Susan Schmelzer, Karen (Tony) Tantillo, and Scott Kuehne; grandchildren, Shannon Schmelzer, Kelly (Andy) Woodman, Tiffany (Matt Endres) Schmelzer, and Tyler (Alanna) Schmelzer; and great-granddaughter, Aspen Ann Woodman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; son, Steven Kuehne; and twin sister, Donna Gresk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at MONONA COMMUNITY CENTER, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. On her recent 89th birthday, celebrated with family, she said, "Be Kind. Smile as often as you can. All people have something they ache about". Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Marjorie will forever be our sunshine. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.