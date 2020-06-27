Kuehn, Mary Lou

MIDDLETON – Mary Lou Kuehn, age 78, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in Middleton, the daughter of Gerald and Leona (Endres) Adler. She married Stanley Edward Kuehn on June 27, 1961, in Ashton. Mary Lou attended Middleton High School and after her graduation, she returned to MHS for her first job, working in the school office. Once married, Mary Lou partnered professionally with Stan, helping him launch the family business, Stan's Floor Covering (known later as The Habitat, and then Kuehn's Sampler Square) working as bookkeeper and office manager, juggling work and the parenting of the couple's four young children. Mary Lou later held dual careers in bookkeeping at Quivey's Grove restaurant and tax preparation at H & R Block in Madison.

Mary Lou will be remembered for her passion and the energy she put into every project. For her long careers at Quivey's Grove and H&R Block. For her commitment to her clients, and her determination to never stop learning. For her love of the color red, of cardinals, sewing and crafting, and for being a voracious reader-especially in the areas of history and biographies. For her love of her family – for her children and grandchildren, her encouragement, pride in them and the strong work ethic that she inspired. For her glorious smile and the warmth her smile brought to the world. Her body is gone, but her love, her light, her brilliance will shine on.