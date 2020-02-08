Kuehn, Mariellen Laucht

MADISON - Mariellen Laucht Kuehn died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Mariellen was born on Oct. 23, 1939, to G. Gordon and Ethel Watson Green Laucht in Baltimore, Md. and was baptized at Calvary Lutheran Church. Mariellen was a disciple of Christ. She was able to begin each day with the renewed intention to be loving, kind, honest and caring to others.

At age 16, Mariellen attended Valparaiso University where she met and fell in love with Harry Kuehn. She was drawn to his good looks, his smile and the way he lived his faith. They were married on June 7, 1959. Their lives were filled with family, friends, hard work, fun, disagreements, trust and love; their faith in God and each other supported them through the highs and lows of life. They were blessed with two daughters, Lisa Watson-Hill, a Lutheran pastor and Laura (Mike) Hobart, a college math professor; and four grandchildren, Fox Hobart, Bets Hobart, Leo Hill and Harry Watson-Hill.

