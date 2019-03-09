WAUNAKEE - Audrey M. (Adler) Kuehn, age 76 of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on March, 3, 2019 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee surrounded by family. Audrey was born on March 22, 1942, in Waunakee. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She loved family gatherings and supporting her family's events.
Her favorite hobby was sending greeting cards to her family and friends. She loved to give gifts. Her sisters Karen and Mary were her best friends and her sisters were always there for her. She had many wonderful coworkers over the years at Springs Window Fashions. She retired from Springs Window Fashions after 32 years. She loved spending time with all the wonderful people in her life.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Kuehn (Carynn), Lori Ziegler (Rich); significant other Richard Ringelstetter; and Richard's family; her grandchildren whom she adored, Jason Ziegler, Michelle Ziegler (Alex Bjelde), Paul Ziegler, Carly Wiltse, and Chase Wiltse; siblings, Rodney Adler, Donald Adler (Donna), Karen Meinholz-Niesen (Bob), Gary Adler (Mary), Mary Marks, Mitch Adler (Barb), and Russell Adler (Jill); many nieces and nephews, including her special goddaughter, Connie Sundt; and godson, Aaron Adler; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Adler, Adelaide Adler; brother, Paul Adler; brothers-in-law, Allie Meinholz and Rodney Marks; and sister-in-law, Sherry Adler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S THE BAPTIST CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 County Highway Q, Waunakee, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. The burial will immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Thank you to Katie and her staff at Sienna Crest and the staff from Agrace Hospice for caring for Miss Audrey like family. Audrey and her family appreciated her caregivers. Audrey was so fortunate to have so many family members and friends visiting her at Sienna Crest. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
A beautiful soul is never forgotten. Someone as special as Audrey will remain in our hearts forever.